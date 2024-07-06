Montanans for Palestine host casual get-together to raise money

MISSOULA — Montanan’s for Palestine took a slightly different approach to getting their message out to the public.

The organization hosted Palestine in the Park and raise money for evacuating families in Gaza.

The event featured live music from local artists, a silent auction, and food for a small donation.

Attendees also had the opportunity to write letters to their representatives and the people of Gaza.

The event’s organizer Birdie Inabnit says she wanted the public to give the public a casual setting to learn about what is happening in Palestine and donate to the cause.

“It was kind of sad looking at all the GoFundMe’s and seeing that people hadn’t gotten nearly toward their goals,” Inabnit said.

“so I think the more people that can get together and kind of raise funds like this the more we’ll help people raise the money that they need to live their lives and get out.