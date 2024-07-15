Noxon bridge closed due to structural damage

NOXON — The Small town of Noxon is facing another setback on its path to recovery after two devastating fires.

Noxon’s bridge into town is currently closed due to structural damage on the support beams on one side of the bridge.

This bridge closure has led to many issues including the inability to receive food deliveries and other goods into town and residents currently cannot leave town.

The town has also made a temporary store that was originally opened because of the fires and will close due to the inability to receive supplies

The Noxon Fire Department is currently split in half with trucks on the town’s side of the bridge and trucks on the out-of-town side of the bridge to defend against potential wildfires.

Noxon Fire Chief Jim Byler says the town will have to wait two weeks for representatives from the state to inspect the bridge to determine the next steps to repair the bridge.