Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 2, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Beker Rengifo Del Castillo, a 33-year-old Venezuelan man legally living in the United States through a humanitarian parole program, was released from ICE custody after being wrongfully detained following a traffic stop in Whitefish. His attorney said that despite not receiving any official notice for his detention, confusion at the federal level may have led to his wrongful detainment. (Read the full story)

Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire in Clinton on Thursday afternoon where no humans were injured but several pets, including dogs and a critically injured cat, were killed. The fire was contained to one room and the cause is still under investigation. (Read the full story)

Thursday night, the Montana Department of Transportation discussed plans to enhance safety along a hazardous stretch of U.S. Highway 93 in St. Ignatius. Residents shared concerns and stories of close calls, particularly at the Eagle Pass Trail turn. The project will feature wildlife crossings, a new 500-foot bridge and a shared walking path — with construction starting in summer 2026. (Read the full story)