Ravalli County health officials monitoring for measles, vaccine clinic planned

HAMILTON — MTN reported on Thursday that there are no active measles cases in the Bitterroot. But that doesn't mean health officials aren't taking action against the disease.

Ravalli County Public Health says that despite measles being confirmed in Montana, Bitterroot health professionals have been vigilant with testing. Health officials say that if a case is confirmed, they will immediately notify the community.

The county health department is partnering with Bitterroot Drug to host a measles vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 3 at the Corvallis Fire Station. They say their goal is to reduce the spread of the illness.

Zach Volheim/MTN News A measles vaccination clinic is scheduled for May 3, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Fire Station on Woodside Cutoff Road.

“You may know that there's some cases that happened in Gallatin County recently, so we wanted to make sure that the community had that information and that we provide them with an opportunity to get vaccinated if they don't have vaccination already,” said Ravalli County Public Health director Tiffany Weber.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Corvallis fire station at 317 Woodside Cutoff Road. Walk-ins are welcome, but an RSVP is appreciated.