Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics in need of volunteers

BITTERROOT VALLEY — The Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics are less than two months away!

Athletes from across the Treasure State will compete on the slopes on March 4-5 for a chance to bring home a medal.

“The actual day of the games, you see so many smiles, so many happy people, and the athletes are so thankful for everything we're doing," Carla Christofferson, assistant volunteer coordinator, said.

For over 40 years, the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics has been offering athletes the chance to win gold at their favorite snow sports.

“Downhill, we have cross country, we have snowshoe, we even have some that snowboard," Christofferson detailed.

However, the two action-packed days wouldn’t be possible without almost 100 volunteers like Christofferson, who has been lending a snow-mittened hand for 20 years.

"We need a lot of people," Christofferson said. "There's a lot of little jobs like doing the timing, lining the athletes up, things that people don't see, and then making sure the athletes get to the podium to get their ribbons and medals."

Volunteers can choose to help one day or both but do not need to slide on snow themselves to make an impact.

“They don't have to ski or do any of that stuff because what we're doing, we're letting the athletes perform and we're just making sure that they're there for their events," Christofferson explained. "It's their day to do the winter sports. It's our day to help."

Many volunteers come back year after year.

“You come up there thinking you're going to help, ‘Oh, maybe I'll help one year,’ but it's such a happy event and when you see how much fun these athletes have, you can't help but go back," she said.

To sign up, call 720-767-1992 or click here.