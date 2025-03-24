Boaters warned of Selway River corridor damage after July 2024 windstorm

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is warning boaters of damage to the Selway River corridor following the July 24, 2024, severe windstorm.

The storm caused extensive damage across portions of the Bitterroot and Nez Perce-Clearwater national forests.

Many of the trees within the Selway River corridor were damaged, which will impact recreationists' experience this season.

The U.S. Forest Service says there will be considerable movement of trees and other large woody debris within the river corridor during spring runoff, so boaters should take extra caution navigating the river and selecting camping locations.

Contact the West Fork Ranger Station at (406) 821-3269 for additional information.