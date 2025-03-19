Roadwork underway in downtown Hamilton

HAMILTON — A road warning for drivers in Hamilton.

The first phase of the Ravalli Street improvement project is now underway.

Ravalli Street is now closed from 1st Street and U.S. Highway 93 through 6th Street. South 4th Street and South 6th Street will remain open as north and south traffic routes.

Drivers should be alert for street closure signs and use caution around construction zones.

Construction will continue through August over the course of three phases.

Phase one started this week from Highway 93 to 6th Street. Traffic control will be in place and there will be local access only allowed. Between Highway 93 and c9th Street, crews will be removing asphalt, so watch for loose gravel until pavement is restored.

The second phase also began this week but will last until June. Between Highway 93 and 6th Street, crews will be removing existing infrastructure, excavating, and installing new gravel, storm drains, curbs, gutters, and more. North and south traffic will be maintained at 4th and 6th streets. Access may be restricted during driveway concrete placement.

The third phase of the roadwork will begin in June and will involve similar work as phase two. Between 6th to 9th streets, landscaping will be installed as well as signage, traffic circles, and striping. Watch for crews and continuous construction.