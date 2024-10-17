The rift beneath your feet: Learn about the Bitterroot fault line

HAMILTON — A fault line at the base of the Bitterroot Mountain Range is being researched extensively.

While an earthquake in this area may not happen soon, it could in the future and it's important to be prepared.

MTN went to Hamilton to see if people know what's beneath their feet and to speak with an emergency expert.

"Yeah, we've got a fault line through here." However, Cheri Hartless said she did not. "I didn't realize that there was that we even had one," Corvallis resident Patrick Hartless shared.

Stevensville resident Jane Lambert added, "We all choose to live in this beautiful place."

MTN News The Bitterroot fault line is a rift in the earth that spans along the Bitterroot Mountain Range from Stevensville to Darby.

There will be a presentation on the Bitterroot fault line at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m.

"It's a good time to inform and educate the public that may not be aware that that exists," shared Ravalli County Emergency Management Director Erik Hoover.

"Well, I guess we do live in a disturbance-prone ecosystem. So, I mean, Yellowstone is not that far away, so I guess it's part of nature," said Hartless.

Though, there's no record of an earthquake from the Bitterroot fault up to this point, there is always a possibility for seismic activity.

"It really is one of the harder incidents to kind of plan on, but some of the reports are showing that this fault could potentially result in a moderate to severe earthquake," Hoover detailed. "There's nothing imminent saying that that's going to happen now or in 100 years or in 1,000 years."

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

However, if an earthquake does occur, research from the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology at Montana Tech finds that damage could be more extensive. That's because more people are living in the valley.

"A lot of the structures in the area are not seismic rated or seismic proof," noted Hoover.

That's why the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management is hosting the informational event on Thursday evening.

"Informed and educated public is kind of the first step in being prepared for any emergency; having a plan for accountability and communicating with your family," Hoover stated.

Lambert added, "If you feel like you have to make, changes around your house or whatever it is, do so."