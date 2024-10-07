Brewery discussion on shifting Montana's drinking culture

MISSOULA — A crowd walked into a bar Sunday evening to talk about changing Montana’s drinking culture. Imagination Brewing Company hosted a Taproom Dialogue, bringing together a panel to discuss Montana's current drinking trends and healthier paths forward.

Attendees had plenty of alcohol-free options, with several on-tap at Imagination and the visiting trailer Hold My Bar, Montana's first non-alcoholic bar.

In April, Forbes ranked Montana number one in the country for drunk driving fatalities. This event discussed the need for safety while drinking and the benefits of sober options of beverages, but also social spaces.

"We were talking about how uncomfortable it can be to have a conversation like this in a drinking establishment, but it shouldn't be uncomfortable. You know, it's the law you can't over serve and people need to walk into these establishments knowing that and being ok that the bartender cares if you're going to get home at night safe," said Beth McBride, executive director of Montana Bar Fairies.

While this Taproom Dialogue is over, the conversation and the work to shift drinking culture is still ongoing. Montana Bar Fairies leaves coffee shop gift cards on cars left overnight in bar parking lots, to reward those who choose not to drink and drive. They plans to make a breathalyzer booth to take to some of the state's biggest events, like Oktoberfest and Christmas fairs. But, to make this happen, they need help.

"In fact, honestly, if somebody in Missoula would love to take this on and start bar fairing in Missoula, we would be happy to help and train," McBride said. "So we're just looking for volunteers and bars who want to participate in funding it."