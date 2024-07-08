Crews respond to fire south of Lolo

Watch Now
LOLO — The Lolo National Forest Service responded to a fire near the Plant Creek drainage at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning 21 miles South of Lolo.

According to the latest reports, the fire has grown to 2.5 acres with over 30 personnel, two helicopters and three fire engines.

The crews have begun to build direct fire lines as the fire is in the beginning stages, burning timber and grass.

No structures are threatened at this time, and officials say there is low to moderate fire danger level

.The investigation is still ongoing, but early indications point to it being started by a human.

MTN will monitor the fire and provide updates when information becomes available.

