Federal agency to allow Energy Keepers to raise Flathead Lake levels

POLSON — Energy Keepers Inc. — the group that manages the levels of Flathead Lake — reports they are raising the water ahead of Memorial Day.

EKI says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given them the go-ahead to deviate from the Flood Management Program because of concerns for the low snow-pack.

This is the second time this spring that they have raised the lake more than normal with EKI CEO Brian Lipscomb saying they are forecasting a dry summer.

In the coming weeks, the Corps of Engineers will look at conditions again to see if more adjustments need to be made. The typical run-off season ends in June and sometimes into July.