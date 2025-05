MISSOULA — The opening of the Grizzly Campground in Lolo National Forest will be delayed for the 2025 summer season starting Monday due to water system upgrades.

Located in the Ranch Creek drainage east of Rock Creek, the closure aims at addressing long-standing maintenance issues and ensuring reliable water for campers, with completion expected by mid-summer.

Click here for more information about the closure or call the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814.