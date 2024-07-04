Independence Day celebrated in downtown Polson

POLSON — Downtown was packed in Polson Thursday afternoon for the annual 4th of July parade.

Dozens of floats rolled through downtown to honor America’s independence and candy was tossed into the crowd as families fled up and down Main Street.

Cammie Knapp and her family represented their cherry orchard out of Yellow Bay, called “Last Best Place Orchard.”

“This is our family, so we all get together each summer and we come together, and we pick cherries, this year it does look a little different from the years previous but we’re all together representing the orchard here at the Polson parade,” said Knapp.

Knapp said the parade is a great family-friendly event in downtown Polson.

“So nieces and nephews all join together to come and do the parade as well as be up at the orchard, it’s kind of a camaraderie of all of us together.”

Polson resident Jaspin Fisher was excited to walk with his fellow Boy Scouts in the parade.

“It’s super cool, we’re lucky to be here and excited to show off what the scouts can do,” said Fisher.