Investigation continuing into Thursday school threat in St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS — An investigation is underway after a threat was made by a St. Ignatius Elementary School student on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson says law enforcement was told that "threats verbalized by an enrolled student attending Mission Schools," a news release states.

The student was removed from the school and sent home with his parents as a precautionary measure. A social media post states while there isn't a current threat, an increased law enforcement presence was planned for Friday.

No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.