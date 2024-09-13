Watch Now
Investigation continuing into Thursday school threat in St. Ignatius

A student was removed from St. Ignatius Elementary School on Thursday and sent home with his parents as a precautionary measure
MTN News file
ST. IGNATIUS — An investigation is underway after a threat was made by a St. Ignatius Elementary School student on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson says law enforcement was told that "threats verbalized by an enrolled student attending Mission Schools," a news release states.

The student was removed from the school and sent home with his parents as a precautionary measure. A social media post states while there isn't a current threat, an increased law enforcement presence was planned for Friday.

No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

