KPAX's top stories of 2024

MISSOULA — A lot happened in 2024 across Western Montana which is why we’re looking back at some of the biggest stories of the year.

Here are what we consider the highlights of the year — in no particular order.

Griz go to FCS Championship

For the first time in over a decade, the Montana Grizzlies punched the ticket to the FCS national championship in Texas. However, they fell to South Dakota State 23-to-3.

Lumber Industry

Western Montana’s lumber industry took several blows, with the closure of both Pyramid Mountain Lumber and Roseburg Forest Products.

Pyramid Mountain Lumber, which was located in Seeley Lake, closed due to rising costs of operation as well as a shortage of available labor.

Roseburg Forest Products had a similar story when it came to rising costs, ultimately it was too much for them and their parent company chose to shut down the Missoula Plant.

Election

Montana had an intense election this year, with the headline being the race against Senator Jon Tester and Senator-elect Tim Sheehy.

The Bozeman businessman beat out Montana’s senior senator, turning the Treasure State’s entire congressional delegation red.

President-elect Donald Trump also visited Bozeman during his campaign.

E. coli

There was a large outbreak of E. coli in the Flathead, resulting in the death of one person and several lawsuits being brought against restaurants and meat producers.

Urban Camping

The Missoula City Council passed an urban camping ordinance in June, allowing for sheltering in parks that came into effect in late July.

The ordinance created controversy across the city, with the Missoula City Council rescinding the ordinance in December to be visited again in early 2025.

Northern Lights

Western Montana also had many special nights during the year, with the northern lights being visible on several occasions!

Wind Storm

On the night of July 25, Missoula saw wind gusts up to 106 miles per hour, knocking down trees and power lines, which left many residents in the dark for days.

A total estimate for the value of all the damage caused is still in the works as the city, to this day, is still addressing trees that were weakened from the storm.

So as 2024 comes to an end, there is a lot on the horizon for Western Montana. Stay tuned in to keep up to date with all the happenings of 2025 as we’ll be sure to cover them.

