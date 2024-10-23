Kraig Benson takes the stand on day three of his trial

HAMILTON — The trial of Kraig Walter Benson, a man accused of killing his wife and a bartender in Superior in August 2023, entered its third day on Wednesday, with Benson himself taking the stand.

The defense argues that Benson was in extreme emotional distress at the time of the shooting because he had just learned of an alleged affair between Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner. He testified he had no recollection of the killings.

The prosecution was quick to poke holes in Benson’s testimony in cross-examination however. The prosecution pointed to Benson’s testimonial pointing out that he was able to remember certain things that Jenny Benson had said to him just before the shooting but is unable to remember the shooting itself.

The trial is expected to finish by the end of the week, with closing arguments and jury deliberation beginning Thursday morning.