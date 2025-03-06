MDT releases study on Highway 93 between Missoula and Florence

MISSOULA — A study for one of Western Montana's busiest highways is now available for the public to review.

The "U.S. 93: Missoula to Florence Corridor Study" report opened to the public on March 4. The 114-page document outlines everything about Highway 93 South from its history to roadway characteristics to safety concerns.

The study had several key points, including traffic and crash data. For example, the report found that traffic volumes on U.S. 93 range from 12,000 to 28,000 vehicles per day. The heaviest traffic occurs north of Lolo to Missoula, but decreases as the corridor progresses south.

The report also looks into population growth and earmarks an average growth rate of 0.5% per year. But traffic growth over the past 10 years is slightly higher at 0.8%.

Crashes are not uncommon on the highway. The Montana Department of Transportation provided crash records that begin on January 1, 2012 and end on December 31, 2021. The data shows 1,118 crashes with 18% of those occurring at an intersection. The report also acknowledges that 43% of all reported crashes involved at least two vehicles.

The study does not just list problems. Solutions are also offered from lane modifications to potential improvements for turn lanes. Another suggestion is the addition of new traffic signals and roundabouts, which would need to be configured to accommodate multiple lanes.

Wildlife is not forgotten in the report with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks contributing to the research. Potential improvements for wildlife safety include fencing, grade-separated crossings and detection signs.

The total estimated cost for the optimized corridor is $230 million in 2025 dollars, which is not adjusted for inflation. The study states that no funding has been identified for corridor projects at the time of the report. Many sources may be available to support development of future projects, however, such as MDT's core funding programs for National Highway System routes.

Several agencies provided guidance and support for the study, including MDT, the Federal Highway Administration and Montana FWP. Robert Peccia and Associates conducted the study.

You can read the entire study, and view designs and concepts, here. If you have questions or would like to submit public comment, visit here. The study is available for 30 days and will close on April 4.

