MDT to hold open house on Highway 93 Mission Valley improvement projects

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to an open house at Nine Pipe's Lodge to discuss the design and construction plans for the US Highway 93 Post Creek Hill and Nine Pipe Eagle Pass Trail projects.

Key improvements they hope to add will include wildlife crossings, widening the roadway, adding in additional truck lanes, implementing new bridges, and creating shared-use paths.

The meeting will take place on May 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ninepipes Lodge. Attendees will be able to view design drafts and engage with project experts.

Visit the study website for additional information. Updates are available by texting POSTCREEKHILL or EAGLEPASS to 41411.

