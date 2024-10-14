Shooting reported near Saltese

SALTESE — UPDATE 8: 30 P.M.- The suspects black Kia Forte has been located. The location has not been made available. The suspect remains unaccounted for.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office asks residents in the area to keep their doors locked while law enforcement is searching for the suspect.

The suspect is suspected to be Willie Joe Richardson and he is believed to be on foot. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants.

Mineral County Sheriff Picture of suspect Willie Joe Richardson

If you see the suspect you are asked to call 911 but do not approach the suspect.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office asks that residents to stay away from the Mangold’s area in Saltese as the scene is being processed.

There is no information about injuries at this time, MTN will update as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL REPORT

A report of a shooting in Saltese was reported to Mineral County Dispatch .

Law enforcement was on scene looking for the suspect... when the suspect fled in a 2023 Black Kia Forte, possible Washington plate CQW2610.

They are believed to be believed to be an African American male wearing black jogging pants.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office is asking you to please not approach and call 911 immediately if you have seen the suspect.

If you live in the area, stay inside and lock your doors. We'll keep you updated when more information becomes available.

