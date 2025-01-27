Montana animal shelters help out with California fires

MISSOULA — A plane full of VIPs , or very important pets, landed in Missoula on Sunday. Nearly 40 dogs arrived from Southern California to free up vital shelter space for animals displaced by wildfires.

With the devastating fires, shelters out West are strapped for resources and room. But, the Humane Society of Western Montana and other Montana organizations stepped up to lend a hand.

“I think everyone really feels the tragedy of what's happening in California and many people in our community either have a loved one or know someone or know someone who knows someone,” said Marta Pierpoint, executive director of the Humane Society of Western Montana. “Everyone wants to help and this is the way that we can help.”

The dogs came from Paws for Life K9 Rescue in California. The Humane Society of Western Montana, the Bitter Root Humane Association, Stafford Animal Shelter and Heart of the Valley teamed up to care for them while they await loving, Montana homes.

“We're taking their pets and then we're opening up space for animals in Southern California that have been displaced by the fires,” Pierpoint said.

All of these dogs were in shelters before the fires broke out. Their big move will free up resources for animals rescued from the fires, who will stay in California to be reunited with their families.

“We know that in Los Angeles, most of the shelters are remaining open and keeping animals so that people can find them, and we're just trying to create space as fires continue for the animals that need to go to shelters,” Pierpoint said.

The dogs can be found across the state, from Missoula and the Bitterroot to Bozeman and Livingston. While they range in size, age and breed, they are all looking for a good home.

“We have had an outpouring of people wanting to help, and it's just it's so heartwarming because we've had people offered to foster, people who maybe were thinking about a pet now they're stepping up to get a pet,” Pierpoint said. “It’s really a win-win, because these animals get homes and then the animals who need a place to be while their families’ find them have a place to be.”