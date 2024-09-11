Montana Department of Transporation being construction on median cables on I-90

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is installing new median barrier cables east of Missoula by Rock Creek Road on Interstate 90.

The work began on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, and will continue into the 2026 construction season.

According to MDT, the barriers keep the different directions of traffic separated so the risk of a vehicle heading into on-coming traffic in a crash is drastically reduced.

MDT chose to install the high-tension cables over the typical metal rails largely due to the safety benefits that the cables provide.

“There’s been an indication that there’s been a propensity for those cars to cross over and safety is our number one priority. We’re trying to improve the safety along that corridor and prevent further accidents” said MDT District Alternative Contracting Engineer Matt Straub.

Drivers can expect slight delays in the area between Exit 126 and the Bearmouth Exit on I-90.