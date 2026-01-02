Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, January 2, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A major fire destroyed a 30,000-square-foot building at Montana Timberline Firewood Company near Kalispell earlier this week, leaving one person with serious burn injuries and response from 16 fire departments across the county. The fire, which was visible from miles away, burned overnight into the afternoon until it was contained due to the building's contents of stacked firewood. (Read the full story)

Flathead Lake is sitting at just two-tenths of an inch below full pool on Jan. 1, compared to the usual five feet below full pool by late December. Strong atmospheric river events brought over 350% of normal rainfall to the Flathead basin in December, with most precipitation falling as rain rather than snow except at high elevations. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula is moving forward with major projects in 2026, including a final vote on zoning code reform on Jan. 26 and continued planning for the southgate crossing development. The Missoula Parking Commission will also begin enforcing parking on the Hip Strip. (Read the full story)