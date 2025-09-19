Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, September 19, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome was found on two bats captured at the Libby Dam, which has the largest known bat maternity roosts in Montana. This is the first time the fungus has been found west of the Continental Divide in the state. Since its detection in 2006, the disease has spread across 40 states and Canada, killing millions and nearly wiping out some populations. (Read the full story)

After 36 months of construction and $19 million in renovations, the Missoula Family YMCA celebrated the opening of its newly renovated campus on Thursday. New additions include an airnasium, upgraded childcare capabilities and a whole new look for the center. (Read the full story)

Whitefish Community Foundation wrapped up its 11th annual Great Fish Community Challenge, which helped 85 non-profits raise over $6.5 million. The match fund is fundraised all year by the Whitefish Community Foundation, giving a percentage back to the non-profits while motivating donors to give. (Read the full story)