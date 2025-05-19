Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 19, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

On Saturday morning, A head-on collision on Highway 93 near Big Arm in Lake County left an Elmo woman dead. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. and both vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling jet fuel, were engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The victim died at the scene while the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital. Neither of their identities have been released. (Read the full story)

1 killed in early Saturday morning fatal crash near Big Arm

In Montana, more than three million acres of land are safeguarded by conservation easements to protect farmland and wildlife habitats from development. In the Mission Valley, farmers Cody and Elizabeth Sherman and Paul and Sharon Guenzler have actively placed nearly 700 acres under these easements to preserve agriculture for future generations — combating rising development pressures while receiving federal funding to support it.(Read the full story)

Montana Ag Network: Conservation easements preserving Mission Valley land

According to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, the housing market has stabilized significantly compared to the pandemic years, with more homes available and longer listing times creating a more manageable experience for buyers and sellers. Recent homebuyer Kalie Schwartzenberger said that the process felt less stressful and allowed for better negotiations, reflecting a market returning to pre-pandemic norms.(Read the full story)