Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 26, 2025

Missoula's Free Cycles, a nonprofit dedicated to community engagement through bike repair and environmental stewardship, is raising $800,000 to pay off the remainder of its mortgage. Executive Director Bob Giordano said that the organization fosters inclusivity by encouraging participation from diverse community members while promoting sustainable transportation options. (Read the full story)

A bridge in Libby has been dedicated to fallen Vietnam soldier Staff Sergeant Arthur Rambo, with friends, family and fellow veterans gathering to honor his legacy along the Kootenai River on Sunday. The ceremony highlighted Rambo's character and the lasting impact he made on his community, ensuring he is remembered not just as a hero, but as a beloved family member and friend. (Read the full story)

A new skate park opened in Pablo on Saturday, exciting community members of all ages. Young skaters received free skateboards and helmets at the park, which was developed through collaboration with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other organizations in hopes of creating a positive community hub for local kids. (Read the full story)