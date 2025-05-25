Libby bridge officially named after fallen Vietnam soldier

LIBBY — On January 16, Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 59 into law, naming a bridge that crosses the Kootenai River in Libby after a fallen Vietnam soldier.

On Sunday that bridge was officially named and dedicated to honor Libby native Staff Sergeant Arthur Rambo.

“Extremely great honor to be here and help the family, once you’re a black horse you’re our family no matter what,” said Vietnam War Veteran Mark Van Atta.

Van Atta served with Arthur Rambo in Vietnam as part of the 11th Armored Calvary.

He was with Arthur the day he died On November 26, 1969.

“Third Holster, third squadron of the 11th Armored Calvary we were on a mission called the Texas Traveler.”

Van Atta and other members of the 11th Armored Calvary traveled from all across the country to honor Arthur in his hometown of Libby.

“Every day, he’s in my thoughts every day, it’s something that will always be there,” said Van Atta.

Friends and family of Arthur spoke at the ceremony alongside the banks of the Kootenai River.

Highlighting the character that defined Arthur.

“His wife asked that Arthur not be made a hero, that he be remembered for the man he was which was a caring, warm, dedicated, smart husband, father, son and a brother and a friend,” said Arthur's younger sister Patty Rambo.

Patty said the bridge dedication makes sure Arthur's legacy is always remembered.

“I mean I can be anywhere in the country, and they hear my name, and they go oh did you know Arthur and I go yeah he’s my brother, so that’s the impact that he left.”

She said a piece of Arthur is always with her in their hometown of Libby.

“It’s going to be hard for me to drive over that bridge, but it brings up good memories, so that’s important.”

More information on the life of Arthur Rambo can be found here.

