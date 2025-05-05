Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 5, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

On Sunday, Missoula's Treasure State Trading Expo brought together dozens of collectors for the state's largest showcase of cards and collectibles, with some valued at around $3,800. Enthusiasts, ranging from seasoned collectors to young traders, eagerly traded items, sharing tips and stories while passing their passion for collecting to the next generation. (Read the full story)

Cards & Community: Montana's largest collectables show takes place in Missoula

University of Montana students celebrated their ranking as the number one school for community public service on Saturday by hosting various volunteer activities, including park cleanups and gardening projects, accompanied by a music festival. Students like Camille Wagner and Isabel Beasley emphasized the importance of giving back while cultivating a supportive environment that enhances their campus community. (Read the full story)

University of Montana students give back to campus, engage in volunteer service projects

A week after Arbor Day, kids in Columbia Falls celebrated by planting trees at Hoerner Park to help maintain the city’s Tree City USA status. On Friday, 75 fifth graders from Glacier Gateway Elementary learned about tree planting techniques and conservation while enjoying hands-on experience in nature. Students mentioned they were excited to see them grow through the year.(Read the full story)