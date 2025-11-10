Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, November 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A 33-year-old Polson woman was charged with deliberate homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Adam Mowatt at a house in Polson around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Ashley Whitmore was taken into custody at the scene without incident and is currently being held at the Lake County Detention Facility. (Read the full story)

Two men were arrested for allegedly ramming a pickup truck with children inside and beating the driver at 9th Avenue West in Polson on Friday. The suspects, 30-year-old Nathaniel Brooks and 26-year-old Dillon Brooks are facing charges including assault with a weapon and child endangerment after fleeing the scene and leading police on a chase. (Read the full story)

Kalispell is rolling out the welcome mat for Canadian visitors with a new discount program aimed at rebuilding cross-border tourism. The Canadian Welcome Pass, launched by Discover Kalispell in November, hopes to address a decline in visitors from Alberta by offering deals and discounts. The pass can be applied to 15 local dining, retail and lodging businesses. (Read the full story)