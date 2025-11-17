Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, November 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Former Troy Police Officer Layton Artigo, who was wanted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, turned himself in to authorities in Southern California on Friday. Artigo is now facing extradition back to Lincoln County for prosecution, following an investigation involving suspicious activity with juvenile females. (Read the full story)

Despite limited early snowfall, Whitefish Mountain Resort still plans on opening on Dec. 4. The resort will be debuting some new features this season including new snow-making equipment, better cell reception and a revamped dining station. (Read the full story)

Nearly 70 chess players and additional spectators came together as a community at the 44th Montana Turkey Open this weekend in Missoula. Host to a grand master, a top world player, the games continued at the Holiday Inn on Saturday and Sunday. (Read the full story)