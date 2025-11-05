Incumbent Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis wins reelection, looks forward to continuing priorities

MISSOULA — The results of Tuesday night’s election couldn’t have been clearer for the race for Missoula’s mayor.

Incumbent mayor Andrea Davis won with roughly 70% of the vote. Davis has been in office for just about two years now, after she took over the office when former mayor John Engen passed away.



Davis ran on increasing affordable housing stock in Missoula, making local government more responsive and having what she deems a solutions-oriented lens for making decisions across the city. Going forward, Davis says she is excited to continue the work that she has already begun.

“We're going to continue working on responsive government, which means constituent services, which means building people's trust in government because it simply works better. We're also going to continue to work on housing affordability and attainability, make common sense and good investments in infrastructure. And then also, we're going to continue to work on areas of cost of living. So again, folks can continue to live and thrive in Missoula,” said Davis.



Davis will begin her new four-year term on Jan. 1, 2026.

