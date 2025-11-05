Hellgate Elks donates warm clothing to Missoula County Public Schools students

MISSOULA — With a cold winter expected, having a good coat can be a lifesaver, especially when walking to school or at recess, or just any day you need it.

The Hellgate Elks have donated $14,000 worth of winter items to Missoula County Public Schools to make sure no kid goes coat-less this winter.

"Coats, boots, mittens, socks, everything that we think they might need," Elks board member John Velk detailed.

From Seeley Lake to the Rattlesnake, more than 9,000 students attend MCPS. Yet, some families may struggle to layer up during the winter.

"I have a lot of asks for shoes to replace shoes that have holes in them, coats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, a lot of ... that kind of warm resources. All of those thoughts of survival and not quite fitting in take up space from learning and educating and growing," Big Sky High School community liaison Shanna Nickerson told MTN.

Courtesy of Missoula's Elks Lodge, kids will soon get the gift of winter clothes free of charge.

"We work with Missoula County Public Schools. They identify individuals that maybe are not getting their needs met," Velk noted.

Counselors from schools across the district came to fill boxes for their students on Wednesday.

"I think to be able to get something new for you that is warm and is clean, and is huge. It speaks volumes to be able to support families," Nickerson said.

The Elks' "Warmth for Winter" kids' clothing drive has donated over $38,000 in warm attire to students over the past four years.

"I grew up not so well-to-do and probably wore some things that weren't so great up in Havre, Montana, when it was 40, 50 below. And so I know that these kind of things can make a real difference to people," Velk explained.

Being able to provide for children, in turn, fills the cups of both Elks members and school staff alike.

"It's always a great feeling when you can give back," Velk said.

"To support them wholeheartedly feels really great," Nickerson added.