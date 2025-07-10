Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, July 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Just a day after a wildfire triggered a huge response north of Polson, crews flocked to an area south of Kalispell for another blaze on Wednesday. The wildfire broke out on Foys Bend Lane around 1 p.m.. It burned less than an acre, but one bystander and multiple firefighters were injured and treated for heat-related injuries on scene. Thousands of dollars of hay bales were also lost to the fire. (Read the full story)

The freeze on federal funding is still creating uncertainty for programs like the Lifelong Learning Center in Missoula — which recently lost the majority of its funding. Chair Renee Bentham expressed concern for students relying on their services including GEDs and skill development. In response, Representative Ryan Zinke stressed the Big Beautiful Bill's "tax relief" for Montanans. Senator Tim Sheehy and Senator Steve Daines also addressed their commitment to responsible spending and support for job programs. (Read the full story)

All Nations Health Center is revitalizing the former Woman's Club Health and Fitness center in Missoula to centralize its health services for Indigenous people in urban areas. With plans to transform the 30,000 square-foot space, they hope to enhance accessibility and create a welcoming environment for all of their clients — building on over 55 years of service. (Read the full story)