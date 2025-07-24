Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, July 24, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

On Wednesday at Missoula City Council's committee meeting, the parking commission presented its proposal to expand its jurisdiction to the hip strip, mentioning that over 75% of parking is used during weekends. If the proposal passes, meters would be installed to help manage demand. The commission hopes to have a resolution for the expansion passed by city council on Aug. 12. (Read the full story)

The search continues for 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez of Cheyenne, Wyoming, who went missing after a boat capsized on Flathead Lake on July 15. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said that multiple teams are searching for Dominguez, while two other passengers were rescued and have since been treated for hypothermia. (Read the full story)

Cherry season is in full swing along Highway 35 on the east shore of Flathead Lake, but this year’s crop is mixed due to challenging weather conditions that have affected some orchards significantly. Because of the damage, over a million pounds of cherries are estimated to be left on trees. (Read the full story)