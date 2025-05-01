Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 1, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Missoula Gives officially kicks off today, giving the community a chance to support over 200 local nonprofits —including CASA of Missoula, which is seeking aid after losing $12,000 in federal funding. CASA, which helps around 200 children affected by abuse and neglect, is also seeking volunteers and will match donations up to $10,000. (Read the full story)

Missoula Gives starting up, local non-profit looking for support

Cherry orchards on Flathead Lake's Finley Point are in full bloom for the next five to 10 days, signaling a promising summer crop after last year's frost that proved devastating to crops. Owner Brian Campbell expects about three million pounds of cherries this season, with an anticipated early harvest starting around mid-July. (Read the full story)

Cherry trees in full bloom along Flathead Lake

While the steel market has dropped by 20%, Missoula’s Axmen Recycling is committed to moving forward despite uncertainties stemming from fluctuating scrap metal markets and recent tariffs. Owner Guy Hanson said that the current situation is more volatile than in the past, but he remains hopeful — emphasizing that the company has faced similar challenges before and will endure this one as well. (Read the full story)