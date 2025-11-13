Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, November 13, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating the body of an adult male that was discovered by a hiker along the Kim Williams Trail on Wednesday. Detectives were on the scene for multiple hours and while limited information is available, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more. (Read the full story)

The Northwest Montana History Museum is showcasing an exhibit honoring Whitefish hero Norbert Herriges — who shot down two German bombers threatening the French village of Pourrières in 1944. The 24-year-old pilot died when his plane was hit during the battle, and Pourrières residents continue gathering each year to honor the man who saved their town. (Read the full story)

Lolo's Lumberjack Saloon has welcomed its new owners, Stephanie and Kyle Demmitt. They said they plan on preserving the cedar bar, while also bringing back logger days and other festivals. The Washington couple jumped at the chance to own the local landmark — eager to host fun events for the community. (Read the full story)