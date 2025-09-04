Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, September 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting, pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to killing four people on Aug. 1. Brow had his bail set a $2 million, but he is now being held without bond. He will remain custody in the Butte Detention Center pending trial set for Jan. 12, 2026. (Read the full story)

Fire officials in Northwest Montana are battling lightning-caused fires that can remain dormant in root systems for up to 10 days before suddenly flaring up. Because of this, the Montana DNRC is asking the public to prevent human-caused fires so crews can focus on the unpredictable lightning strikes. Officials said fire season will persist until a prolonged rain event ends the dry conditions. (Read the full story)

The Bitterroot Public Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program encourages families to read daily, with some completing the goal in under a year by reading three books per day. In less than one year, Youth Services Librarian Annika Riley signed up around 50 families for the program. (Read the full story)