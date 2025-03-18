Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The United States is experiencing a whooping cough outbreak, and Montana is no different with 134 cases reported across the state. Missoula Public Health officials report 22 cases and are urging those affected, primarily infants and teenagers, to take preventative measures like vaccinations. Health officials are also asking those exhibiting symptoms to contact a healthcare provider for antibiotic treatments. (Read the full story)

The Montana Grizzlies are celebrating their selection as a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament, set to face No. 3 Wisconsin on Thursday. Ahead of the Big Dance, the team's focus is aimed at avoiding complacency after a successful season that ended a six-year tournament drought. Players are excited about the possibility of making a "Cinderella" run and coming together stronger than ever. (Read the full story)

On Monday, Seattle Native Tyreece Dunbar appeared in U.S. District Court after he was arrested in Missoula on suspicion of trafficking large amounts of meth and fentanyl. He’s facing multiple charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. (Read the full story)