Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Five people were detained by Border Patrol after a vehicle accident in Evergreen on Sunday — sparking protests outside the Whitefish station through Tuesday morning. Three protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing charges on Tuesday, while Border Patrol confirmed none of the five people detained had legal status. (Read the full story)

The trial of Miles Miller, accused of killing his mother in 2023, continued in Missoula on Tuesday with family testimony about writings found at the crime scene. Prosecutors focused on Miller's written desires to kill his mother over inheritance concerns, while the defense questioned evidence handling procedures. (Read the full story)

A federal climate lawsuit by youth against the Trump administration began in Missoula on Tuesday. Twenty-two young plaintiffs in Lighthiser v. Trump argue that three energy-related executive orders are unconstitutional and violate their rights by worsening climate change. The packed courtroom heard opening statements and witness testimony, with the case continuing Wednesday. (Read the full story)