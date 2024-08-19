Numerous Northwest Montana schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch

KALISPELL — We reported on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, that all Kalispell School district students are eligible to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year thanks to a change in federal government qualifications.

Additional schools across Northwest Montana are also eligible for district-wide free meals thanks to a change in the Community Eligibility Provision threshold, lowering from 40% to 25% of students.

All students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day with no signups or free and reduced meal qualifications required.

Schools eligible:

Flathead County



Kalispell School District

Columbia Falls School District

Evergreen School District

Fair-Mont Egan School District

Marion School District

Smith Valley School District

Swan River School District

Lake County



Arlee School District

Charlo School District

Nkwusm School District

Polson School District

Ronan School District

St Ignatius School District

Two Eagle River School District

Lincoln County

