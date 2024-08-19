Numerous Northwest Montana schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch

KALISPELL — We reported on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, that all Kalispell School district students are eligible to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year thanks to a change in federal government qualifications.
Additional schools across Northwest Montana are also eligible for district-wide free meals thanks to a change in the Community Eligibility Provision threshold, lowering from 40% to 25% of students.
All students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day with no signups or free and reduced meal qualifications required.
Schools eligible:
Flathead County
- Kalispell School District
- Columbia Falls School District
- Evergreen School District
- Fair-Mont Egan School District
- Marion School District
- Smith Valley School District
- Swan River School District
Lake County
- Arlee School District
- Charlo School District
- Nkwusm School District
- Polson School District
- Ronan School District
- St Ignatius School District
- Two Eagle River School District
Lincoln County
- Eureka School District
- Fortine School District
- Trego School District
Troy School District
