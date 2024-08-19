Watch Now
Numerous Northwest Montana schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch

All students are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day with no signups or free and reduced meal qualifications required.
KALISPELL — We reported on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, that all Kalispell School district students are eligible to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year thanks to a change in federal government qualifications.

Additional schools across Northwest Montana are also eligible for district-wide free meals thanks to a change in the Community Eligibility Provision threshold, lowering from 40% to 25% of students.

Schools eligible:

Flathead County

  • Kalispell School District
  • Columbia Falls School District
  • Evergreen School District
  • Fair-Mont Egan School District
  • Marion School District
  • Smith Valley School District
  • Swan River School District

Lake County

  • Arlee School District
  • Charlo School District
  • Nkwusm School District
  • Polson School District
  • Ronan School District
  • St Ignatius School District
  • Two Eagle River School District

Lincoln County

  • Eureka School District
  • Fortine School District
  • Trego School District
    Troy School District
