Polson PD issues scam warning, callers impersonating Chief of Police Simpson

POLSON — A phone scam has been making its way around Polson recently, with callers impersonating Chief of Police George Simpson.

The scam calls say people have missed jury duty and now have a warrant out for their arrest. The callers then demands payment to avoid being taken into custody.

The Polson Police Department reports that no member of the department — including the chief of police — will ever call citizens demanding payment.

They also note that no legitimate legal process would include paying any sort of fine by telephone.

People should avoid engaging with the caller, hang up, never send any money, and report the caller's information to the Polson Police Department at 406-883-8210.

Polson PD is continuing to work on tracking down and stopping the scammers.