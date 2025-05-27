MISSOULA — This time of year, especially with the heat, Montana’s beautiful rivers look tempting, but they can also be dangerous.

There are some steps you can take to reduce risk as you recreate on the water this season.

“We're pretty lucky being here in Montana. We have great rivers, the Blackfoot, the Clark Fork and the Bitterroot, obviously, are great places to recreate,” said Whitewater Rescue Institute lead instructor Cody Harris.

Watch to learn how to stay safe on the water:

Stay safe on Western Montana's rivers this spring

This time of year, rivers can flow high, fast and cold as snowpack melts in the mountains.

“If you're not prepared for that temperature, that can take your breath away, literally and physically,” Harris said. “It's really easy to underestimate the power of the water.”

Harris told MTN that preparation is key to a fun, safe trip.

“I think the thing that catches people off guard the most is the temperature of the water,” he said. “We're wearing full dry suits even when it's 80, 90 degrees out, just because you can get hypothermic pretty quick in the water.”

Harris recommends dressing for the water temperature, not the air. Strong currents and debris floating in the water, like trees, also pose a danger. While flows have not been too strong this year, that risk is always present.

He recommends staying alert near water, keeping an eye out for danger and always wearing proper gear, like a lifejacket and appropriate clothing.

“Any time you're in spring, it should be something that's on your radar,” Harris said. “Making sure you're approaching the river with some humility and, again, just wearing the right stuff to keep you safe.”

If you want to get out on the water but need a hand, there are lots of options for guided trips.

“There’s plenty of resources in Missoula to get you on the water, just choose the type of adventure you're looking for,” Harris said.