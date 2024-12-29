Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Tips to keep pets safe from parvo

Advice from animal shelter to prevent spread of parvo
A quarantined puppy with Parvo at HSWM
Cynthia Carranza, MTN News
Pup from the litter of eight receives treatment
A quarantined puppy with Parvo at HSWM
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Humane Society of Western Montana needs the help of pet owners in Missoula, for the third time this year, the facility is treating a litter of puppies for parvo.

Humane Society of Western Montana
Humane Society of Western Montana

Those numbers are raising concern at the shelter. Instead of focusing on being a safe haven for animals, the rapid spread of the disease demands their attention.

“I have been the director for eight years. I have never seen parvo cases three times in a row," Executive Director of the Humane Society of Western Montana, Marta Pierpoint said.

The third litter of eight pups will be quarantined since four have tested positive. All will require treatment because of how highly contagious the disease is.

litter of eight puppies in quarantine at HSWM
eight puppies in quarantine at HSWM being treated for Parvo

“Parvo is here in our community," Pierpoint said, insisting it is vital for pets to be vaccinated.

Pierpoint says that while parvo is in the communty, the shelter offers free vaccines Monday and Tuesday evenings by appointment.

“It really is a community wide problem if people aren’t able to afford to have their animals vaccinated then there are fewer animals in our community that are vaccinated which poses a risk to all the animals in our community," Pierpoint said.

Parvo puppy paw
Parvo puppy paw

The other major concern is that treating these puppies limits the shelter availability, resources, money, and labor that could be devoted to stray animals and other common needs of Missoula’s animal owners beloved pets.

“The treatment is unfortunately is extremely expensive,” the Director or Medicine, Dr. Sam Mitchell said.

The status of the latest litter has significantly improved since receiving treatment.

Because the shelter began treatment while the pups were in the early stages of having parvo, they were able to change the fate of the puppies lives.

"They're all eating, they're playing, looking like normal puppies, which is amazing," said Dr. Mitchell.

A puppy from the litter of eight that is being treated
A puppy from the litter of eight that is being treated at HSWM

If the litter continues a positive healing trajectory, in seven to ten days adoption is what is next for these puppies.

The Humane Society of Western Montana is accepting donations for the costly treatment saving the litter online. You can also book an appointment to get your pet vaccinated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader