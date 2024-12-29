Tips to keep pets safe from parvo

MISSOULA — The Humane Society of Western Montana needs the help of pet owners in Missoula, for the third time this year, the facility is treating a litter of puppies for parvo.

Cynthia Carranza, MTN News Humane Society of Western Montana

Those numbers are raising concern at the shelter. Instead of focusing on being a safe haven for animals, the rapid spread of the disease demands their attention.

“I have been the director for eight years. I have never seen parvo cases three times in a row," Executive Director of the Humane Society of Western Montana, Marta Pierpoint said.

The third litter of eight pups will be quarantined since four have tested positive. All will require treatment because of how highly contagious the disease is.

Cynthia Carranza, MTN News eight puppies in quarantine at HSWM being treated for Parvo



“Parvo is here in our community," Pierpoint said, insisting it is vital for pets to be vaccinated.

Pierpoint says that while parvo is in the communty, the shelter offers free vaccines Monday and Tuesday evenings by appointment.

“It really is a community wide problem if people aren’t able to afford to have their animals vaccinated then there are fewer animals in our community that are vaccinated which poses a risk to all the animals in our community," Pierpoint said.

Cynthia Carranza, MTN News Parvo puppy paw

The other major concern is that treating these puppies limits the shelter availability, resources, money, and labor that could be devoted to stray animals and other common needs of Missoula’s animal owners beloved pets.

“The treatment is unfortunately is extremely expensive,” the Director or Medicine, Dr. Sam Mitchell said.

The status of the latest litter has significantly improved since receiving treatment.

Because the shelter began treatment while the pups were in the early stages of having parvo, they were able to change the fate of the puppies lives.

"They're all eating, they're playing, looking like normal puppies, which is amazing," said Dr. Mitchell.

Cynthia Carranza, MTN News A puppy from the litter of eight that is being treated at HSWM



If the litter continues a positive healing trajectory, in seven to ten days adoption is what is next for these puppies.

The Humane Society of Western Montana is accepting donations for the costly treatment saving the litter online. You can also book an appointment to get your pet vaccinated.