Trout Creek School to resume classes Monday

The Sanders County School was evacuated on Tuesday due to an odd odor.
TROUT CREEK — Trout Creek School will resume classes on Monday after being closed this week due to methane gas.

School officials tell MTN that Missoula Regional Hazmat did an air quality test on Friday and the facility passed.

The school was given permission to resume classes on Monday, Feb. 24.

The school was evacuated on Tuesday due to an odd odor, and throughout the week, a plumbing company and Missoula Hazmat have been at the school trying to fix the problem.

Classes at Trout Creek School were canceled for the entire week.

