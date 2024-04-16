Tuesday Noxon community meeting to discuss rebuilding following recent fires

MISSOULA — The Noxon community will gather on Tuesday evening to discuss the rebuilding of their small town after a blaze destroyed several businesses

A fire that started at The Angry Beaver General store in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2024, quickly spread to Toby's Tavern and the Noxon Mercantile Cafe.

The fire destroyed all three businesses which are considered to be total losses.

The Angry Beaver was Noxon's only grocery store that has been a staple of the community since the early 1900s.

In January 0f 2024, the Hereford Bar and Grill was also destroyed by fire for the second time in its history. The bar previously burned to the ground in December 2020.

The community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Noxon Fire Hall.