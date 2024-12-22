University of Montana breaks record on amount spent on research

MISSOULA — “The research enterprise at the University of Montana is bigger than just the research expenditures that report. We do a lot in terms of economic development, workforce development, and so it's really a true enterprise that has benefit to the community as a whole,” said Scott Whittenburg, vice president for research and creative scholarship at the University of Montana.

The University set a record in the amount spent on research in 2024, with the expectation that they will only continue to grow.

“This past year, we set a new record for the university. It was $143.8 million,” stated Whittenburg.

“That was a 16% increase over last year. And we know right now we're 10% ahead this year over last year. So we pretty sure there'll be another even bigger number next year,” continued Whittenburg.

With all the research that UM does in economic development, forestry, health and disaster mitigation, on top of much more, they are what’s called an R1 research institution.

Something that is rare in general, but for a university like UM, which doesn’t have an engineering school or medical school, is especially rare.

“We're an R1 research institution that puts us in the top 4% of research institutions in the entire country,” said Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications for the University of Montana.

“Since 2014, UM has been about the sixth fastest-growing research enterprise in the entire country,” explained Kuntz.

The focus on research at the University of Montana has presented students with unique opportunities to pursue research they are passionate about. And the University at large doesn’t pay for any of it.

“Roughly two-thirds of our funding is from federal sources and one-third is, the other one-third is mixed between private foundations, and from the state as well,” explained Whittenburg.

And while the research may present opportunities to the students, it also presents the opportunity for the University to be part of something bigger.

“A lot of the research that's happening here at UM is really aiming to solve some of the big problems facing our state. So whether it be monitoring snowpack and soil moisture for farmers and ranchers and folks who recreate in our rivers, or whether it's vaccine research and finding ways to deal with the opioid epidemic and other challenges facing our state, the research coming out of UM right now isn't just some abstract thing that's aimed at other problems around the world, but really focused on what we can do to make Montana a better place to live,” said Kuntz.

With one record broken this year and the expectation that it will be broken again next year, the University states that it’s a good time to be a griz.