Veteran Danny Radish honored with Lincoln County highway dedication

EUREKA — Veteran Danny Radish was honored with a portion of Montana Highway 37 being dedicated to him on Saturday.

Radish, a Lincoln County native, graduated from high school in May 1968 and two days later boarded a train for boot camp.

Radish volunteered for Vietnam in 1969 and became highly decorated. Including a Silver Star medal of Honor for heroic actions in Vietnam after a dangerous medevac mission.

He retired in 1991 and held the highest non-commissioned rank as Master Gunnery Sergeant.

Understanding the significance of Radish’s service, Montana State Senator Mike Cuffe started the process of dedicating a portion of Highway 37 to him, but the process wasn't easy.

“Part of the snag about getting this going was that he's still alive. Generally, highways are named in memorial of someone who has died, Danny Radish is still with us," Cuffe says.

Lincoln County native Danny Radish graduated from high school in May 1968 and two days later boarded a train for boot camp.

Luckily, the bill ended up passing, dedicating a significant portion of the highway to Radish.

Surrounded by family and friends, Radish was able to be honored by current and retired veterans, including U.S. Representative and fellow veteran Ryan Zinke.

While this bill might be the last that Senator Cuffe introduces, it is his most meaningful.

“Got to carry a lot of meaningful legislation, but this one tops the list. Right now, this one tops the list," Cuffe says.