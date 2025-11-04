WATCH: Election day in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Tuesday is election day in Western Montana and there is still time to drop off your ballot.
November 4 is a mail-in only election, meaning you cannot vote in person. However, ballots that haven't been mailed in can be dropped off in person until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Postmarks do not count, so be sure to drop your ballot off in person.
Watch for the latest on Tuesday's election:
Election day in Western Montana
Drive-thru drop-offs:
- Hellgate Elementary baseball fields: 2385 Flynn Lane, just north of the school campus
- McCormick Park: 600 Cregg Lane, Missoula
- South Russell Street, between the YMCA and the Missoula County Fairgrounds
Other drop-offs:
- Bonner School: 9045 Highway 200, Bonner
- Frenchtown Rural Fire District: 16875 Marion Street, Frenchtown
- Lolo School: 5305 Farm Lane, Lolo
- Seeley Lake Elementary School: 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake
Ballots may also be returned inside Building B at the Missoula County Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula on Election Day.