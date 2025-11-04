WATCH: Election day in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Tuesday is election day in Western Montana and there is still time to drop off your ballot.

November 4 is a mail-in only election, meaning you cannot vote in person. However, ballots that haven't been mailed in can be dropped off in person until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Postmarks do not count, so be sure to drop your ballot off in person.

Watch for the latest on Tuesday's election:

Election day in Western Montana

Drive-thru drop-offs:



Hellgate Elementary baseball fields: 2385 Flynn Lane, just north of the school campus

McCormick Park: 600 Cregg Lane, Missoula

South Russell Street, between the YMCA and the Missoula County Fairgrounds

Other drop-offs:



Bonner School: 9045 Highway 200, Bonner

Frenchtown Rural Fire District: 16875 Marion Street, Frenchtown

Lolo School: 5305 Farm Lane, Lolo

Seeley Lake Elementary School: 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake

Ballots may also be returned inside Building B at the Missoula County Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula on Election Day.