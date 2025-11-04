Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

WATCH: Election day in Western Montana

Poster image.jpg
MTN News
The Missoula County Elections Center on November 4, 2025.
Poster image.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Tuesday is election day in Western Montana and there is still time to drop off your ballot.

November 4 is a mail-in only election, meaning you cannot vote in person. However, ballots that haven't been mailed in can be dropped off in person until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Postmarks do not count, so be sure to drop your ballot off in person.

Watch for the latest on Tuesday's election:

Election day in Western Montana

Drive-thru drop-offs:

  • Hellgate Elementary baseball fields: 2385 Flynn Lane, just north of the school campus
  • McCormick Park: 600 Cregg Lane, Missoula
  • South Russell Street, between the YMCA and the Missoula County Fairgrounds

Other drop-offs:

  • Bonner School: 9045 Highway 200, Bonner
  • Frenchtown Rural Fire District: 16875 Marion Street, Frenchtown
  • Lolo School: 5305 Farm Lane, Lolo
  • Seeley Lake Elementary School: 200 School Lane, Seeley Lake

Ballots may also be returned inside Building B at the Missoula County Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula on Election Day.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader