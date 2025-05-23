Western Montana prepares for '100 Deadliest Days' as summer travel begins

MISSOULA — Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of what officials call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" — a period when traffic fatalities typically surge across Montana highways.

With traffic expected to increase significantly across the state, law enforcement and first responders are preparing for a busy season on Montana roads.

"The 100 deadliest days extend into the summer as we see an increase in traffic across our state," said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Timothy Templeton.

Templeton is warning that this stretch is particularly dangerous for motorists.

"We see an increase in crashes and serious injuries and fatalities," Templeton said.

Many of the crashes during Montana's busy tourism season share one common factor, according to officials.

"We've seen an increase in deaths so far this year, due to lack of seatbelt use, it's been the highest it's been in three years," Templeton said.

While troopers are increasing patrols on major roadways, rural areas present additional challenges for emergency responders.

"We cover 200 square miles, we cover south of Elmo and north of Pablo, all of these agencies have seen an increase in response time, the increased traffic flow is always difficult for us," Polson Rural Fire District Chief Will Woodger told MTN.

Woodger notes that U.S. Highway 93 is a key route for travelers, but the highway can easily become congested, creating traffic delays and sometimes additional accidents.

"You gotta slow down when you see those scenes, that's the biggest thing, it creates a major safety concern for our first responders," Woodger said.

As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend, Templeton offers a critical reminder about safety.

"When I show up at a crash scene, it is already too late for me to remind people to wear their seatbelts; seatbelts do save lives," Templeton said.

