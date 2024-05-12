Western Montana residents celebrate Mother's Day

MISSOULA — Whether you are using the holiday to spend time alone or to spend time with your family there’s lots to do on Mother’s Day across western Montana.

While many people start their Mother’s Day with breakfast or brunch, there is plenty of time afterward to pick out flowers or plant in the garden for mom.

That’s exactly what Susan and Mckenna Quinn did for their Mother’s Day as they use gardening as an excuse to spend time with each other.

“It’s just a good time to like talk, and hang out and do something with your hands, and be outside,” Mckenna Quinn said.

“My mom moved to Missoula last summer a year ago now that she lives it’s nice to do stuff on the weekends together.”

If flowers and gardening aren’t your thing Montana does not require anyone to have a fishing license on Mother’s Day Weekend.

Mekenzie Lebsock and her four kids took advantage of this opportunity and spent the day at Frenchtown Pond.

Derek Joseph Mekenzie Lebsock fishing with her family on Mother's Day, Missoula

“I enjoy fishing as much as the kids do so I kind of love that they’re into it right now and I’m gonna take advantage of it while I can.”

For Lebsock, being a mom of four comes with its struggles but she is grateful today and every day for her family.

“From a young age I knew I always wanted to be a mom and it wasn’t always an easy journey to get there,” Lebsock said.

“So the fact now that I have four healthy kids that we can bring out here and they enjoy each other’s company we can hang out with them and enjoy them it’s truly a blessing I can’t put into words.”

From MTN we wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day.