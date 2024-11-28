Western Montana travelers hit the roads for Thanksgiving

MISSOULA — The busiest travel day of the year is here as people are taking that road trip to visit their families for Thanksgiving.

“Families coming through, people going through to see families. And oftentimes, when we talk to people, you know, they're they always stop here on their travels for Thanksgiving and have for years because we've been around for 50 years," Muralt's owner Walt Muralt said. "So people will say, 'Oh, I've, we've been stopping here for 40 years'.”

Travelers looking for a sandwich or baked goods visited Wheat Montana which is attached to Muralt's at the Wye.

“This is our annual stop, where we stop for lunch on our way. It kind of breaks up the trip a little bit," Ronie Hawkins told MTN.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Traveler pumping gas for the road trip the day before Thanksgiving.



Traveling conditions were part of the conversation on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Some Montanans are welcoming of snow.

"We love snow. We're good to drive in the snow. We welcome it," said Elise Hamblin.

But others who were concerned about the driving conditions were constantly reloading their weather apps.

“I'm not a fan of winter driving, so probably every hour I'm it (weather app)," Roni Hawkins said.

"Just me and my dog traveling across Montana," said Marshall Bartels.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News A furry companion keeps traveler company for the road trip



If you are one of many getting on the road, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination so you can travel safely.

AAA estimates, 80 million Americans are expected to travel domestically this year.

While most, 72 million people, are expected to drive to their destination, just six million are expected to fly.